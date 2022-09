Screenshot of quake map from Phivolcs website

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit off eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, prompting a tsunami warning from the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at a depth of 61 kilometers (38 miles), about 67 kilometers from the town of Kainantu, the USGS said, warning that tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers of the epicenter.

Phivolcs meanwhile said that no hazardous tsunami waves are expected to hit the Philippines.

More details to follow.

- With a report from Agence France-Presse