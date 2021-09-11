The FDNY Ladder 15 and Engine 6 station house is decorated with flowers and memorial arrangements honoring those who died 20 years ago in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on September 10, 2021 in New York City. The FDNY lost 343 firefighters that day, including 14 from this station house on South Street in Lower Manhattan. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images via AFP

US President Joe Biden has urged Americans to show unity, "our greatest strength," in a video posted Friday, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"To me, that's the central lesson of September 11th. It's that at our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human, in the battle for the soul of America, unity is our greatest strength," Biden says in a six- minute message from the White House.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, President Biden honors the lives of those we lost and highlights how even at our most vulnerable – unity is our greatest strength.pic.twitter.com/TdVhw9TVpb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2021

On Saturday he and First Lady Jill Biden will go to the three locations of the September 11, 2001 attacks: New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

But Biden, much criticized for his management of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, is not expected to speak in public during the ceremonies.

"Unity doesn't mean we have to believe the same thing, but we must have a fundamental respect and faith in each other and in this nation," Biden says in his video remarks.

