Canada's Calgary Tower lit up with colors of Philippine flag

Courtesy of Philippine Consulate General in Calgary

MANILA - The most iconic building in the Calgary skyline in Canada was illuminated with the colors of the Philippine flag to show support for cultural festival that celebrates Filipino heritage.

The Calgary Tower, a 190.8-meter, free-standing observation tower, was adorned with red, blue, yellow and white lights on Sept. 4 to cap the first day of the Fiesta Filipino 2020, the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary said Thursday.

The 3-day cultural festival, organized by the Philippine Festival Council of Alberta, held its first virtual celebration in 6 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his video message, Philippine Consul General to Calgary Zaldy Patron thanked the organizers for highlighting Philippine heritage and culture, and for showcasing Filipino talents and artists during the event.