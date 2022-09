Both quakes hit at a depth of 15 kilometers , about 272 km from the town of Abepura, the USGS said. USGS screenshot

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Papua region Saturday morning and was followed by a 5.8-magnitude quake minutes later, the US Geological Survey said.

Both quakes hit at a depth of 15 kilometers , about 272 km from the town of Abepura, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

(More details to follow.)