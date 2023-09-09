Yellowknife wildfire evacuees allowed to return home

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Residents displaced by the wildfires in Canada's Yellowknife were finally allowed to return home on Sept. 6.

Essential workers were instructed to return to the city ahead of the public to ensure that services are already in place when the rest arrives.

The wildfire in Behchoko-Yellowknife is now being held, although it is not yet under control.

In Leduc, there are less than a hundred evacuees from Yellowknife. They were given hotel accommodation but in the first several days, no food was provided.

Eleonor Baluyot, who works at a dental clinic in Yellowknife, said she worries about the added expenses while under evacuation.

"We're not in good shape because they said we will only get free breakfast," she said. "Some Filipinos said, 'What are we going to do? We still need to send money to our families in the Philippines.' That will be a big burden while we also have expenses here."

Baluyot had to find a temporary job in Leduc so she can continue earning.

Rio Colgan, meanwhile, said she understood the evacuees' struggle and opened her restaurant to provide free dinner to evacuees.

"I'm happy to give them free food because I feel them," said Colgan. "I was in the same situation when our house was burned when I was six years old. I know the feeling. At least, in my little way, I can make them smile."

Filipino evacuees shared that they are excited to return home.

"I can’t wait to be back," said Jesulen Bogacia. "To go back to my normal routine, check my house and go back to work."