Community leaders in Vancouver called for support for the construction of the Filipino cultural center in British Columbia to Canada's Minister of Small Business, Rechie Valdez.

The Mabuhay House Society's co-chairperson, Sammie Jo Rumbaua, met Valdez during the "Pista ng Bayan" in Robson Square.

"We just wanted [to] ask for your support through the federal government to build the first Filipino cultural center here," said Rumbaua.

Various groups previously wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ask for the federal government's help for the project.

Valdez, a Filipino-Canadian, vowed to bring up the request to Ottawa. But she added that there has to be a collaboration between the federal and other levels of government for the undertaking.

"I will take some of those concerns up with me to see what is viable or what we’re able to do," Valdez said. "For now, I can be your advocate and I can continue to bring this thing forward and then see what can be done."

Annie Miles, president of UFCABC, is confident that Valdez will help fulfill the community's dream of having their own facility in B.C.

"I think that as a Filipino, she is also one in the dream to have our own community center," Miles said. "We had been thinking, planning, and fighting about it since when I came here in 1968."

The Victoria Filipino-Canadian Association assured its counterpart in Vancouver that it is ready to help in the planning for the center.

The group successfully built their own Bayanihan center in 2001.

Community leader Annette Beech shared how it took the community in Victora five years to build their own center.

"We did a lot of fund-raising, we did a lot of cooking and a lot of people came forward to donate money and do fund-raising," she said.

Meantime, Filipino members of the Conservative Party, the political opponent of Trudeau's Liberal Party, was surprised when Valdez stopped by their booth and talked to them.

"It’s a sign of friendship regardless of partisan lines that we can work towards supporting the Filipino community," said Yonah Martin, a senator from the Conservatives.