The Philippine Embassy in Washington D.C. has teamed up with a group of educators in Maryland for a summer camp for Filipino-American children.

"No history, no self. Know history, know self." said Jaime Ascalon Jr., the deputy chief of mission at the embassy. "This is why we are pursuing this program with the Filipino community."

The special summer camp "Silid Aralan sa Embahada" (Classroom at the Embassy) teaches children as young as four through the help of volunteer teachers and parents.

The program seeks to teach FilAms what it means to be a Filipino.

"History has always inspired me in a way," said Keir Martin Velarde, a student. "I like to step back and take a look at my past before looking towards my future."

The classes began in 2019 but has shifted virtually in the past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to see kids growing up here, learning about their roots," said Malou Cadacio, president of the Unified Federation of Filipino American Educators - Maryland, "especially those who are born here and promote themselves."

Organizers work to bring something new to the table each session. The focus of the summer camp this year was on the indigenous people of the Philippines.

"As the world modernizes further, knowledge and tribes continue to be forgotten and neglected," said Hillard Puguon, an indigenous person from Ifugao. "That’s the sad reality but I think there’s a need to instill the knowledge on these developing societies so we don’t forget how we came about."

A closing ceremony was held at the embassy to thank the student participants who gave up a little of their summer vacation to attend the camp.