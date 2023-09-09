Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Mabuhay Philippine Festival marked 25 years with a two-day event at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto.

The gathering took on the theme of “Pasasalamat” or gratitude, and was a colorful display of culture and heritage that honored the Filipino-Canadian community.

The highlight of the event was the performance of "Philippine Concert King" Martin Nievera.

The audience sang along as he performed his iconic songs.

"It's truly an honor," said Nievara. "I'm very happy that I've been asked to come back here to Toronto and do this festival all over again. It's nice to be in Canada. This is like the friendliest place on Earth."

Younger talents also showcased their skills during the event through traditional and modern dances.

Food lovers, meanwhile, were treated to a variety of Filipino food and products as food trucks and vendors offered a taste of the Philippines.

The event also included a back-to-back fashion show, featuring the creative works of designers Jaki Peñalosa and Kenneth Barlis.

The event’s founder, Norma Carpio, stressed the importance of passing down traditions such as cultural festivals to the younger generation.

"Maybe next year, we'll see what the younger generation will do," she said. "I leave that to them."

The grand finale of the festival was a parade featuring the Philippine flag and various Filipino organizations in Toronto.