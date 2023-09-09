Watch more News on iWantTFC

Workers in Los Angeles reportedly lose $1.4 billion annually to wage theft, earning the city the reputation as the wage theft capital of the United States.

Domestic workers like Josephine Biclar are among those that have been victimized.

"I work 24-hour shifts but was only getting paid $110 per day," she said. "That’s only $4.50 per hour. I was also forced by the agency to falsify my timesheets to eight hours a day. Even if I worked for 24 hours, I could not qualify for overtime pay."

Biclar added that she kept silent about the issue for two years as she did not know how to assert her rights.

Workers like her now hope that a series of LA City Council motions can better investigate wage thefts and ensure that the crimes are reported.

Council members recently introduced measures that seek to improve the reporting of wage violations.

"It's about really supporting the low wage workers of the city," said Council Member Hugo-Soto Martinez. "We know that 88% of them are affected by wage theft. These motions could empower the City’s Office of Wage Standards to investigate and enforce violation, which previously was left to state officials."

While Filipino wage theft victims have seen some legislative and even some legal victories here and there, there continues to be some frustration when it comes to the long-term impact of the movement.

Biclar said there have been cases won against employers through the help of advocacy groups like the Pilipino Workers Center.

But she added that the problems persist as perpetrators continue to carry on with their business despite the punishment.

"When employers are reprimanded or if cases are filed against them by workers, after they pay, they’ll go back because there are no such laws where they need fix their pay," Biclar said.

She added: "The system isn’t getting clean, that’s why we support these motions because this will help prevent wage theft so employers can also understand their responsibilities."

Another city councilman, Tim McOsker, said their motions include looking at "insidious and subtle ways" that wages are stolen from employers.

He said examples of these include not getting meal breaks, not receiving overtime pay, and not getting paid if sent out on special assignments.

"What we are looking to do is make sure we are letting folks know about those forms of wage theft in languages that are appropriate and opportunities for folks to come to us so we can investigate and prosecute those crimes," McOsker added.

The motions head to the LA City Council's civil rights panel before the full council votes on their approval.