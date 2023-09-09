Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino-Canadian's flower shop in Downtown Vancouver has continued to bloom, years since its launch.

Avelyn Bacena Ziebart came to Canada as a nanny in 2005 and worked as a housekeeper for an elderly Canadian two years later.

Back then, she said she noticed how not much is left to her after sending money back to her family in the Philippines.

Ziebart later on married and found work in a flower shop. After she was laid off during the height of the pandemic, Ziebart took the plunge and opened "Avelyn Florist and Event Stylist."

The Fil-Canadian entrepreneur said it was the right time for such business, as people then wanted to send flowers to relatives whom they could not visit due to COVID-19.

"That’s when it was busiest because people could not visit their loved ones," Ziebart said. "So, they just send them flowers. I got busy through online, and then there’s Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, they still could not go to their parents so they just send flowers."

From an initial capital of $40,000, Ziebart's flower shop has steadily grown and has earned a return of up to 90% of her investment.

These days, however, Ziebart said she faces headwinds due to stubborn inflation in Canada. But she added that she is confident that she can weather the storm.

"After COVID came this inflation," she said in Filipino. "It's like I'm stuck. But I'm okay. I'm still fighting on. People still trust me."

Ziebart said her faith has kept her going through the ups and downs of the last three years.

She also offered this piece of advice for Filipinos who want to have their own business.

"Don’t be afraid," she said. "Take the chance because if not, you won’t know. Some are scared thinking, what if the business doesn’t earn? You don’t know the future so you really have to try."