Watch more News on iWantTFC

MYX recently joined forces with the 626 Night Market in Arcadia for the first ever TFW - That Feeling When - Music Festival.

Fans flocked to the Santa Anita Park Racetrack to catch the all-Asian lineup.

Performers included Filipino-American artists Melissa Polinar, Jeremy Passion, Jessica Domingo, and rapper PLo who brought in the good vibes and high energy he's been known for.

Fans from all backgrounds came far and wide to claim the coveted front row seats to expand their music horizon.

"Some of it was just me wanting to learn about other artists and expand my music taste," said Zoe Wright, who came from San Francisco Bay Area. "I think it’s awesome to always just immerse yourself in different cultures."

Another festival goer, Mitra Perez, was surprised with the artists' talents.

"I’m very open to music," said Perez. "I think they’re all amazing, talented. I think it's a great way to share culture, foods and music."

The artists see TFW and MYX as a chance to empower more of their kind, especially Asian musicians.

Japanese-American musician Umi has been making international waves. With songs in English and in Japanese, she has been touring parts of Asia, including the Philippines.

"[It's] the opportunity to connect with each other as artists and a broader crowd," said Umi. "We get to meet other people’s audiences so I think it brings other communities together."

Umi and Korean-American pop sensation Justin Park will both join MYX's 1MX festival in Toronto on Sept. 10 at the Budweiser Stage.

Park gave a shout out to his Filipino fans and said events like this help unite people together.

"I feel like in the past couple of decades there’s been a lot of division among Asians," he added. "But bringing us together is the main goal. If we stand together, we have the most power so I'm really thankful for 1MX bringing us together."

Umi and Park will be joined by some Filipino acts such as Ben&Ben and Pinoy pop group BGYO.

Ben&Ben, BGYO head to Toronto for 1MX

Last minute tickets can be found on Ticketmaster, while more information is available on myx.Global.