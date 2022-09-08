New King Charles calls late queen 'a cherished Sovereign'

A picture dated June 5, 2012 shows Prince Charles (from left), Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Carriage Procession from Westminster Hall in London. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE/file

LONDON (UPDATE)—Britain's new king, Charles III, said Thursday that queen Elizabeth II was a "cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother" who would be missed around the world.

Here is the full statement issued by Buckingham Palace after Charles, 73, ascended the throne following his mother's 70-year reign:

"The death of my beloved mother, her majesty the queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held."