10 killed in attack in Afghanistan capital likely targeting VP

Afghan security personnel (back) inspect the site of an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in Kabul on September 9, 2020. AFP

ISLAMABAD - A bomb attack likely targeting First Vice President Amrullah Saleh's convoy rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, leaving at least 10 people dead and 15 others injured, the country's Interior Ministry said.

The vice president sustained light injuries to his face and hand but survived the attack. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident, with the Taliban in a statement denying their involvement.

The dead included civilians, while the injured included some of Saleh's bodyguards.

Known for his hard-line stance on Taliban insurgents and Islamic State militants, Saleh has been targeted in attacks before.

Following the signing in February of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban, the government and the Taliban are set to hold intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar, to negotiate a permanent cease-fire and postwar governance in the war-ravaged country.

Differences over the release of prisoners, which was a precondition for the intra-Afghan talks under the U.S.-Taliban agreement, kept delaying the negotiations that were originally scheduled to begin on March 10.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the blast as a "terrorist attack" on Saleh. The ministry offered its condolences for the lives lost in the attack and also expressed relief that the vice president was safe.

Islamabad has been warning about "spoilers" seeking to sabotage the peace dialogue expected to start in Doha soon.