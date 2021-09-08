41 killed in Indonesia prison fire

A prison block is pictured following a fire in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 8, 2021. Antara Foto/Handout/Bal/via Reuters

A fire broke out at a prison near the Indonesian capital Jakarta early Wednesday, killing 41 people, according to a government official and local police.

The fire at the Tangerang penitentiary in Tangerang, just outside Jakarta, has also left 40 others injured, including nine who were seriously injured, they said.

Rika Aprianti, spokeswoman at the Directorate General for Penitentiary in the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, said the prison block where the fire occurred had held 122 inmates, and that the prison "has been overcapacity."

The cause of the fire, which was first detected shortly after 2 a.m., is still under investigation, the spokeswoman said. The police said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

The prison block housed those convicted in drug cases.

Overcrowding is a problem in most prisons in Indonesia.