India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

Migrant workers crowd outside a train station in Mumbai, India to board trains to their home state, Bihar, on May 20, 2020. Migrant workers are becoming infected with the coronavirus at an alarmingly high rate, leading to fresh outbreaks in villages across northern India. Atul Loke, The New York Times/File

NEW DELHI, India - India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus cases behind the United States, according to an AFP tally.

India has recorded 4.20 million infections since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed, compared with 4.12 million in Brazil and 6.25 million in the US.

India has recorded 71,642 deaths, fewer than the 126,203 in Brazil and 188,540 in the US. Many experts, however, say that India is not testing enough people and the real numbers may be much higher.

stu/jah

© Agence France-Presse