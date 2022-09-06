Typhoon Hinnamnor slams into southwest Japan

Powerful typhoon Hinnamnor early Tuesday passed Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu, bringing torrential rain and strong winds to the area, before moving northward through the Sea of Japan.

Kyushu has so far experienced widespread power outages and disruption in transportation services, with one man in his 70s in Saga Prefecture believed to have died after falling from a roof while attempting to stormproof it, according to authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has continued to warn people of possible mudslides and swollen rivers due to heavy rain.

Although the typhoon is expected to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone by Tuesday night, eastern and western Japan are likely to see heavy rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido could also be affected by strong winds and stormy weather, the agency said.

After approaching Kyushu, the season's 11th typhoon swept past Shimane Prefecture and other areas on the country's western coast as it traveled through the Tsushima Strait.

Parts of southeast South Korea were also badly affected by the typhoon, with one person confirmed dead and others missing from the cities of Pohang and Ulsan, to the north of the major metropolis of Busan, according to local media.

As of noon Tuesday, Typhoon Hinnamnor was located around 280 kilometers north-northwest of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, moving northeast at 65 km per hour, according to the agency.

The typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 180 kph.

Disruption to communication services have been reported mainly in Kyushu and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, while around 38,000 homes in the southwestern Japan prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima experienced power outages.

Railway transportation was disrupted, with JR Kyushu suspending its bullet train services between Hakata and Kumamoto.

All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. said flights, mainly those to or from airports on Japan's western coast facing the Sea of Japan, will be canceled.

According to a 24-hour forecast through Wednesday noon, 150 millimeters of rain is expected in Shikoku and Kinki, and 120 mm for Tokai. In the following 24 hours, up to 150 mm is expected in Tokai.

