Taiwan opposition Nationalists maintain China-friendly policy

TAIPEI - Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party on Sunday maintained its China-friendly policy, on the grounds that a purported agreement with Beijing based on the "one-China principle" is useful for the two sides to work together.

The decision to keep its basic cross-strait policy, however, could further erode popular support for the Kuomintang (KMT) as anti-Beijing sentiment has been growing among the Taiwanese ever since Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2019 talked up unification plans.

The KMT has placed at the foundation of Taiwan-China ties the so-called 1992 Consensus, an unwritten agreement purportedly reached in 1992 between the KMT government and Beijing that there is only one China and that each side can interpret that in their own way.

At Sunday's party meeting in Taipei, the KMT expressed opposition to unification with China under a "one country, two systems" principle called for by Xi, as well as to Taiwan's independence.

The party also called on Beijing to abandon a potential use of force against Taiwan, saying it is committed to defending the "sovereignty of the Republic of China."

Taiwan and Chinese Communist Party-ruled mainland China have been governed separately since a civil war ended in 1949. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification.

KMT Chairman Chiang Chi-chen, in his remarks on Sunday, said the party will promote cross-strait exchanges and dialogue, and try to turn a "negative spiral that could lead to a war into a positive one."

Chiang, who became party chairman in March, initially characterized the 1992 Consensus as "dated" and sought to cast Taiwan-China ties in a new light, energizing younger supporters.

But party elders, including former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, called for the continued upholding of the 1992 Consensus, saying that the purported agreement is the foundation of cross-strait exchanges.

The KMT has lately suffered multiple electoral defeats, including the presidential election in January, in which independence-leaning incumbent Tsai Ing-wen cruised to re-election.

Han Kuo-yu, who was the KMT's presidential candidate in the January election, was recalled as Kaohsiung mayor in June. In the subsequent mayoral election in August, a KMT candidate lost by a wide margin.

The Democratic Progressive Party-backed Tsai administration does not accept the existence of the 1992 Consensus.