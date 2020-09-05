North Korea punishes officials after typhoon casualties

This picture taken on Aug. 19, 2020 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Aug. 20, 2020 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the 6th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea at the office building of the Central Committee of the Party in Pyongyang. KCNA VIA KNS/AFP

SEOUL - North Korea has punished local officials for failing to protect residents from a typhoon that caused a "serious incident" resulting in dozens of casualties, the newspaper of the ruling party reported Saturday.

According to Rodong Sinmun, the leaders did not follow orders of the Workers' Party of Korea and did not thoroughly implement measures to evacuate residents. Powerful Typhoon Maysak passed through the Korean Peninsula from Wednesday through Thursday, bringing heavy rain.

It is the first time North Korean media have reported on the typhoon casualties.

Earlier in the week, the country started to implement emergency steps against the typhoon, with billboards taken down and roadside trees reinforced with support pillars in the capital Pyongyang.

The casualties were reported in the country's eastern port city of Wonsan and Kangwon Province, with the officials being blamed for failing to identify buildings at risk in the event of disasters, the newspaper said.

North Korea has been hit by massive flooding since August.