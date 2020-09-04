UN experts query China's national security law in Hong Kong

United Nations human rights experts have told China its national security law imposed in Hong Kong fails to conform to international legal obligations, according to an open letter released Friday.

In the joint letter signed by six special rapporteurs and an expert on arbitrary detention that was sent two days ago to the Chinese government, they said the law lacks precision in key respects, infringes on fundamental rights and may be disproportionate under international law.

"We express concern at the broad scope of the crimes defined as secession and subversion," it said, warning the law would jeopardize the freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and "the ability of civil society organizations to perform their lawful function."

They also expressed concerns over the risks of breaching international human rights obligations when local cases were passed on to China's national security office.

"The authority to transfer cases out of (Hong Kong) risks undermining (Hong Kong's) good faith compliance with its obligation to provide the right to a fair trial" unless transfer is fully International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights compliant, it reads.

The Basic Law, the mini-constitution in effect since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, stipulates that provisions of the covenant remained applicable in the territory after the handover. China has signed the covenant but has yet to ratify it.

"We are concerned that subversion's application may not be limited to a narrow purpose but may instead be used to detain, try and criminalize persons engaged in political activities, as well as social and educational targets," the letter said.

Other than asking for explanations from China on how the law complies with international human rights obligations, the group also demanded answers on how the law's extra-territorial jurisdiction could be enforced.

Article 38 of the security law stipulates that it applies to offenses committed by anyone, anywhere in the world.

The law has drawn concerns from around the world and condemnations particularly from Western countries, which have separately slapped sanctions against individual officials and suspended extradition treaties with the territory in response.

Supporters of the legislation praised its effect in curbing the social turmoil that has dogged the city since last year.

Police figures show that at least 20 people have been arrested for breaking the national security law, which carries a maximum life sentence. China dismissed the experts' letter as "vicious slandering" of the country's human rights situation.

"China sternly opposes and fully rejects (the letter)," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing in Beijing.

Hua urged the experts to "abandon their ignorance, prejudices and double-standards, and stop by all means interfering with Hong Kong's issues and China's internal affairs."

China, through its parliament, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, enacted and promulgated the anti-subversion law in the territory on June 30, targeting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.