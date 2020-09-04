Home  >  Overseas

11 hurt after Magnitude-5 earthquake in central Japan

Kyodo News

Posted at Sep 04 2020 04:47 PM

TOKYO - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 shook central Japan on Friday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan's weather agency said, leaving at least 11 people hurt.

The quake struck around 9:10 a.m. in Fukui Prefecture and originated at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake registered lower 5 of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in the city of Sakai, Fukui Prefecture.

A total of 11 people were injured, according to the Fukui prefectural government. 

Among the victims, a 1-year-old girl was slightly hurt in the jaw after falling off her bed in the city of Fukui, while a woman in her 80s from Sakai sustained a slight foot injury after falling at her home, firefighters said.

