September 2nd marks the second anniversary of the deadly Conception dive boat fire off the Santa Cruz Islands in California.

Among the 34 people killed were five members of a Filipino-American family. Michael Quitasol, along with his daughters Evan, Nicole, and Angela, and his wife Fernisa Sison were on board the ship which caught fire over night.

On Wednesday, the families filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Coast Guard in a Los Angeles federal court claiming the Coast Guard failed to enforce regulations and allowed the vessel to operate despite a defective electrical system and other safety problems.

The suit alleges that the Coast Guard had certified the 75-foot boat to carry 40 passengers overnight despite the electrical issues.

Families had previously sued the boat’s owner Truth Aquatics while earlier this year, the boat’s captain Jerry Nehl Boyle was indicted on 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter.