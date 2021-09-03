Knife-wielding man shot dead by police in New Zealand

New Zealand police shot and killed a man who injured six people with a knife at a supermarket in Auckland on Friday, local media reported.

The six people, stabbed at the supermarket in New Lynn, a suburb in the country's largest city, have been taken to hospitals in Auckland, according to a report by online news portal Stuff.

Three of them were in a critical condition, one in a serious and two in a moderate condition, the report said, adding nearby roads have been cordoned off as the situation continues to unfold.

The police confirmed in a statement that the assailant died at the scene, after injuring multiple shoppers at the supermarket.

