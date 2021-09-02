Abu Dhabi eases tourist quarantines as UAE hits zero deaths

Abu Dhabi lifted its quarantine requirement for vaccinated tourists on Thursday as the UAE recorded zero Covid deaths for the first time since November.

The oil-rich emirate, which has been cautious about easing coronavirus measures, said vaccinated travellers with negative PCR tests would not need to quarantine.

"(From Sunday) all vaccinated tourists coming to Abu Dhabi emirate do not need to quarantine," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, adding that tests must be carried out within 48 hours of departure.

The announcement comes as the United Arab Emirates -- made up of seven emirates including Abu Dhabi and Dubai -- recorded zero Covid-related deaths for the first time since November 14.

On Monday, the UAE resumed issuing visas to all fully vaccinated tourists, a month before Dubai hosts the delayed Expo 2020 trade fair.

While life in the UAE has largely returned to normal, it retains strict rules on wearing masks and social distancing.

Dubai was last year counting on the six-month Dubai Expo 2020 -- now set to open in October -- to attract millions of visitors and boost the economy.

Heavily reliant on tourism, the emirate was one of the first destinations to open its doors to travellers, accepting tourists in July last year, just a few months after the pandemic took hold.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, has been more cautious, opening up to some visitors only in December. Even travellers from within the UAE must present a negative test to enter the emirate.

The UAE as so far recorded more than 720,000 cases of Covid-19 infection, including 2,043 deaths.

