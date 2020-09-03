Sabah is unequivocally part of Malaysia, asserts Anwar

MANILA - Malaysia's former deputy prime minister on Thursday rejected the Philippines' claim over the state of Sabah, joining the two countries' foreign ministers in publicly asserting their respective positions on the disputed territory.

"Sabah is unequivocally a part of Malaysia," the country’s People's Justice Party leader Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement, as he responded to reports that the Philippine foreign ministry's North Borneo Affairs Office may be reestablished.

Sabah is located east of Malaysia's northern Borneo and southwest of the Philippines' Sulu.

Anwar said he denounces attempts of some Philippine officials to question Malaysia's sovereignty over the resource-rich territory.

"This is a decision which Sabahans themselves embraced in 1963. Malaysians are united in defending every inch of our territory," he said.

"I support efforts by our government to assert Malaysia’s territorial integrity in all regional and international bodies."

On Monday, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. bared there were "huge" financial offers to abandon the country's claim to Sabah.

He said he might "resurrect" an old bureau within his agency exclusively devoted to issues on Sabah.

2. I remember an old bureau within the DFA exclusively devoted to the issue. Wonder if it´s still up. Will resurrect or revitalize it. https://t.co/f5V6oB4qSL — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) August 30, 2020

But as both countries grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Anwar said it is not the time for "political grandstanding and unprovoked sabre-rattling."

"It is the time for an unwavering focus on fighting COVID-19, supporting the millions of poor and marginalized families impacted by the economic crisis, and charting a course for a new future that can be more peaceful and prosperous for the people of Malaysia and the Philippines," he said.

Anwar said the two countries and their Southeast Asian neighbors should remain partners "in addressing geopolitical and security issues that impact our nations and peoples."

Manila and Kuala Lumpur's competing claims over Sabah was brought to the spotlight in July after Locsin tweeted "Sabah is not in Malaysia," prompting a retort from Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein that such was "an irresponsible statement."

While the Philippine government recognizes the conflicting claims it has with Malaysia over Sabah, Manila remains firm in its authority over the territory based on an agreement with the Sultanate of Sulu, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said also in July.

The Philippines lays claim over Sabah citing a land lease agreement in 1878 between the Sultanate of Sulu and the British North Borneo Chartered Co.

There had only been intermittent discussions between the Philippines and Malaysia over the claim, and the latter has continued to govern the territory.

In November 2016, Duterte and then Prime Minister Najib Razak agreed to set aside the dispute.

Just last year, on a visit to Manila, then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said "there is no claim" when asked of the Philippines' assertion of sovereignty over Sabah in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News.

In 1968, Republic Act 5446 or the law on Philippine baselines included "the territory of Sabah, situated in North Borneo, over which the Republic of the Philippines has acquired dominion and sovereignty."

It was amended in 2009, but a Supreme Court decision said Republic 9522 or the Baselines Law still did not relinquish the Philippine claim to Sabah.