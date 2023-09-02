Watch more News on iWantTFC

Alex Clemente and his wife Shirley never fail to visit Karl Clemente's resting place every day since their son was buried in Cortlandt Manor in New York.

"Every day we’re praying for justice and closure," said Alex. "Every day is a struggle for us."

The 27-year-old Filipino-American was found dead at a creek in Brooklyn five days after he went missing on June 11.

Alex Clemente told ABS-CBN News that his son was last seen by his friends at the Brooklyn Mirage concert venue, where he was turned away for supposedly being too drunk to attend a dubstep show.

He added that the only security footage they received from investigators was from a gas station where Karl was seen running away from something or someone.

A worker at a nearby lumber yard found Karl's wallet and mailed it to the Clementes. The family received it on June 15, a day before Karl's remains were found.



The spokesperson of the New York Police Department said that officers recovered Karl's body on June 16 after a call on 911.

Tracing back Karl's last moments before he disappeared was a journey the Clementes needed to take to get a sense of what their son went through that night.



But instead of getting answers, Alex said they are now left with more questions.

"There's a camera there," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "Why couldn't they take the camera and show what happened here? They recovered his (Karl) remains there."



Alex added: "My question is, shouldn't they have seen what happened and why he fell? Did he accidentally fall? Did somebody push him? We don’t know because they are not sharing it."

The NYPD also told ABS-CBN News that on July 29, Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic was also found dead on the same creek where Karl was found.

Alex said he noticed a marked difference on how Karl and Castic's remains were retrieved from the scene.

"There was no body bag and no preservation of evidence," he said. "They just took his body and put him on the ledge. Compared to the other guy, they put him in a body bag."

The Clementes, however, said they want Karl to be remembered better. Karl's mother Shirley said her son dreamt of becoming president someday.

On Aug. 30, the Clementes met with Brooklyn's 34th District City Council Member Jennifer Gutierrez.

The couple hopes that New York can introduce a legislation that would make night clubs held accountable to ensure their businesses and surroundings are safer for patrons like Karl and Castic.