The Philippine Business Association of Alberta recently provided free meals to some 500 Filipino evacuees affected by the wildfires in Northwest Territories.

The "Bayanihan" spirit was on display as Filipinos did not hesitate to help their "kababayans" in need.

"I hope that [they] will also reach out to other fellow Filipinos in Alberta," said Christopher Valerio, one of the evacuees. "Some of them have been sleeping in their cars for days because they cannot find accommodation due to the large number of evacuees."

Meanwhile, the city of Edmonton has announced that it is no longer accepting new registration for wildfire evacuees.

Since Aug. 18, nearly 6,700 persons displaced by the wildfires have registered, with some 3,400 staying in Edmonton hotels.

The figure is more than twice the number that was originally planned.

Valerio said evacuees like him are in a dire financial situation and they need all the help they can get.

The Philippine Consulate General in Calgary has urged Filipinos to reach out to them and update them on their status, as well as for the provision for assistance.

"We are ready to help them," said Consul General Zaldy Patron. "We also released the Assistance to National form to our community leaders and volunteers in Edmonton who are helping wildfire victims."

The state of emergency declaration in Northwest Territories has been extended to Sept. 11.

Filipinos in need of help can reach the Consulate at: calgarypcg.atn@gmail.com or through its emergency number at 587-577-1524.