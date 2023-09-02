Watch more News on iWantTFC

Officials in Maui have reported a significant decrease in tourist arrivals to the island after the massive wildfires.

This has left some Filipino-American business owners concerned over the impact of the disaster to their establishments.

"We just started seeing cancellation after cancellation," said Karissa Baker, who owns a car rental business. "[We] thrive off of visitors coming here. And without that, our source of income is gone."

Lucky Joy, who owns GJ Property Maui LLC., said: "We don't know how to survive. It's just like we've been part of the tragedy that's happening. We need to help each other so that we can rebuild Maui.”

Tourism in Maui makes up a third of Hawaii's economy, according to the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii.

Its president and CEO, Sherry Menor-McNamara, said closing down Maui could cost billions of dollars.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, meanwhile, said they will work on educating travelers on the adjustments in the tourism operations there.

"I think that tourism has been impacted statewide, not just in Maui, and part of that is probably some confusion," he said. "We are not discouraging tourists to come to Maui. We are asking them to respect what is happening on the west side of Maui.”

The emergency proclamation on Aug. 19 which discourages non-essential travel to West Maui will last until Oct. 17, as recovery work continues.

But the same order sought to remind the public that the rest of Maui is still open. Locals hope that visitors will not forget the island as a tourist destination.

“Please keep coming to Maui so that we can rebuild and be stronger," said Joy. "If tourism is going to be gone, we're going to be all down."

For the latest information on Maui's emergency management, recovery, and for ways, to help, visit: mauistrong.hawaii.gov.