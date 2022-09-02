Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets 3 more years in prison for election fraud

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the ASEAN summit meetings in Manila, Nov. 14, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

A special court in Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday to three more years imprisonment with hard labor for election fraud, local media reports said.

Since the military ousted her democratically elected government in a 2021 February coup and detained her, Suu Kyi has been on trial on multiple charges and now faces 20 years in jail.

She was sentenced together with two others over the fraud case -- former President Win Myint and former Cabinet member Min Thu, according to reports quoting court sources. Win Myint and Min Thu also received the same jail term.

The three were charged for abusing their authority over the election commission of the general elections held in November 2020 in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory.

The 77-year-old Nobel Peace laureate and icon of opposition to Myanmar's military has already been convicted of incitement, corruption, violation of novel coronavirus regulations and the illegal import and use of walkie-talkies.

Her trial was conducted behind closed doors and authorities have told her lawyers not to discuss it publicly.

==Kyodo