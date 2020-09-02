Japan on alert as 2 powerful typhoons approach

NOAA Environmental Visualization Laboratory

TOKYO - Japan's weather agency warned Wednesday of 2 powerful typhoons approaching, as 1 of them began to affect islands off Kyushu, while the other is expected to make landfall in a few days.

A freighter with 43 foreign crew aboard sent a distress call while traveling about 185 kilometers west of Amami-Oshima Island off southern Kyushu, prompting the Japan Coast Guard to send patrol boats to search for the vessel.

Typhoon Maysak came close to northern Kyushu on Wednesday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, warning of heavy rain that could cause mudslides and flooding, as well as high waves and high tides.

More than 100 flights were canceled at airports on Kyushu and Okinawa Prefecture, according to a tally of reports by Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, and more cancellations are expected Thursday morning.

Bullet train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations in western Japan will be suspended Thursday as a precaution, from the first departure of the day until around 8 a.m., said West Japan Railway Co.

Eight people in Okinawa have so far been slightly injured as the typhoon brought about strong gusts of wind. Thunderstorms hit southern Kyushu as well.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Typhoon Maysak was traveling 100 kilometers west of Goto, Nagasaki Prefecture, with an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center and winds of up to 216 km per hour.

In the Pacific to the south, Typhoon Haishen was moving through sea areas with high surface temperatures near the Mariana Islands and is projected to become as powerful as to cause record rain, storms, high waves and high tides.

It is expected to approach southwestern and western Japan from Sunday to Monday with an atmospheric pressure of less than 930 hectopascals, the agency said.