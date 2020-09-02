Japan mulls offering COVID-19 vaccines for free to all residents

TOKYO - The Japanese government is considering offering COVID-19 vaccinations for free to all residents to limit the number of deaths and people developing severe symptoms in the country, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The government aims to have as many people as possible receive the vaccine since the virus is characterized as being very contagious and having a high risk of causing severe symptoms to people infected with it, the sources said.

Last week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government wants to secure vaccines for all citizens by the first half of 2021 as part of a set of measures against the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

Under a plan that is currently being discussed, the government is considering prioritizing medical workers, the elderly and people who have underlying illnesses. Municipalities will be in charge of offering the vaccinations, the sources said.

Vaccines against the virus have been under development in many countries, with some now in the clinical trial stage.

The government is considering the vaccine purchases to be financed by reserve funds from the budget of the current fiscal year to March 2021, and is also looking to cover the cost of compensations that vaccine manufacturers may face if health issues occur.