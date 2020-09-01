Senior citizen is first Filipino coronavirus-related death in Israel

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said a 65-year-old Filipina in Israel died from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in August.

She is the first Filipino to die from the deadly virus in the country, the DFA said in a statement.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv meanwhile confirmed that 39 out of 46 Filipinos infected in Israel have recovered and have been discharged from hospital or quarantine facilities.

The embassy continues to assist Filipinos in Israel affected by the virus amid COVID-19 health protocols, Philippine Ambassador to Israel Nathaniel Imperial said in a statement.

“Despite our limited budget, the Embassy continues to provide food assistance to overstaying Filipinos who lost their jobs during the lockdown. The Embassy has remained open for consular operations and in compliance with the (Israel) Ministry of Health (MOH) protocols, has only allowed a limited number of clients to enter the premises," he said.

The Philippine Embassy said it has delivered almost 2,000 food packs in the cities of Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem, including more than 200 packs directly to the houses of overseas Filipinos. An additional 500 food packs were also sent to designated churches for distribution to those in need.