Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American State Representative Justin Jones of Tennessee continues to make what civil rights activist John Lewis called "good trouble."

Jones was prohibited from speaking for the rest of the day during the state's special legislative session on Monday.

The move by the Republican-led House prompted Jones' fellow Democrats to walk out, and drew protests from the audience.

"What our schools need are mental health professionals," said Jones during the session. "We need funding for mental health, for counselors. We need to pay our teachers better. We don't need more police in our schools.

The 28-year-old made the headlines in April after the same Republican majority voted to expel him and another lawmaker for leading a gun control protest on the House floor.

Fil-Am Tennessee lawmaker expelled after gun protests

The demonstration came after a school shooting in Nashville that left three children and school staff members dead.

CJ Ochoco, one of Jones' constituents, commended the lawmaker for standing up for the people.

The Fil-Am said Jones' efforts, including to introduce better gun regulations, helped him win reelection earlier this month.

“There is a great amount of support," said Ochoco. "District 52 is one of the most diverse districts in that county which is why I love living there. It feels like home to me. So, I definitely see support from all communities.”

Joseph Gutierrez, executive director of API Middle Tennessee, hopes the momentum that Jones has created will encourage more Asian-Americans to be involved in the political process.

“There’s a lot of excitement. It’s important to think about how Justin Jones knows and represents our community," Gutierrez said.

While Jones is likely to continue facing an uphill battle in the state legislature, his supporters believe that efforts to allow their voice to be heard can make a difference.