Vancouver Kingsway campaign heats up as Fil-Can bet, incumbent trade barbs

Filipino Canadian Virginia Bremner is working hard to get the votes in the Vancouver Kingsway riding. She's running to be a member of parliament under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party in the September 20 federal elections.

Her opponent, incumbent New Democratic Party member of parliament Don Davies, has accused the Liberal Party of choosing candidates with no real connection and no support from the community. But Bremner brushed off the accusation.

"I grew up here. My family is here, my friends are here," Bremner pointed out. "I am Vancouver Kingsway and I'm very proud to have grown up here."

Bremner then turned the tables on the NDP, saying it is their own party leader Jagmeet Singh who does not have a connection to his riding. "The leader of the NDP is actually from back east and he only came to Burnaby to run in this riding," Bremner claimed.

Davies has apologized to Bremner for his statements that came out in a local paper. He refused any further interview with ABS-CBN during his meet-and-greet rally with his campaign manager, saying they considered the matter closed.

Despite the controversy, Davies' Filipino supporters are still behind him. Marius Alparaque of the Filipino Seniors Club of BC said, "most of our members just call Don and Don's there to help -- whether someone is sick, somebody died, things like that."

For Tulayan director RJ Aquino, who used to live in the Vancouver Kingsway riding, community support for Davies has only gotten stronger through his years as MP. "It’s more than just platitudes. It’s more than just showing up to events. It’s more than just making appearances but it’s actual change, the hard work, and all of the things that Don has done to engage and understand our community," Aquino explained.

For her part, Bremner said she worked behind the scenes when she was with BC Premier Christy Clark, to get support for the Filipino community. This includes the creation of the BC Philippines trade office, and getting the province to help during Typhoon Haiyan.

"During the time Typhoon Haiyan happened, it was heartbreaking to see the community suffering. I used the leverage I had even as a support to the Premier to let them know the importance of providing support, monetary dollars to the Philippines. We were able to give them $300,000," Bremner said.

With three weeks to go before the elections, it will be up to the Filipino community to choose who they think deserve their votes for Vancouver Kingsway.