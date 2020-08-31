Authorities report restaurant blast in Abu Dhabi

Photo courtesy of Abu Dhabi Police.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates said an explosion occurred in a building near the Airport Road there on Monday morning.

The embassy said it is checking if any Filipinos were injured in the incident that transpired around 10 a.m.

Local authorities went to the scene to address the situation, but they have yet to reveal details about it.

The embassy said it is monitoring developments and assured it will extend possible assistance.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana said two embassy personnel went on site, while a staff member is coordinating with police.

- with a report from Rachel Salinel, ABS-CBN News