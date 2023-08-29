Pag-angat ng ekonomiya ng PH, ibinida sa Jakarta

Watch more News on iWantTFC

INDONESIA - Ibinida ni Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno ang estado ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa ilang negosyante at diplomats sa Jakarta, Indonesia bago ang mga pagpupulong sa 10th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting o AFMGM.

Nagbigay ng financial briefing si Diokno sa Embahada ng Pilipinas na dinaluhan ng diplomats, mga kasapi ng Philippine Business Club sa Indonesia, Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry at maging ng mga negosyanteng Indonesian.

Ipinagmalaki ni Diokno ang annual GDP ng Pilipinas noong 2022 na pumalo sa 7.6%. Ibinahagi rin niya ang pagbaba ng inflation mula 8.7% noong Enero sa 4.7% nitong Hulyo. Kabilang din sa pinag-usapan ang Maharlika Fund.

“Our priority really is to fund the infrastructure, the 197 infrastructure which are giving us a return of at least 10%... We would like to be sure that we get good return for our money... mga toll roads... bridges that will connect islands. It will develop the whole country. The poor will benefit from it,” pahayag ni Diokno.

Tinalakay rin ang pagsali ng Pilipinas sa Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership kung saan bubuti umano ang oportunidad sa pakikipagkalakal ng bansa.

“We learned that there are many prospects and potential for the development of the Philippines. And I can see that there are many opportunities and cooperation between Hong Kong and the Philippines. And hopefully…to bringing more Hong Kong investments to the Philippines and explore the opportunity available there,” sabi ni Hongkong Economic and Trade Office Deputy Director (Commercial Relations) Allen Pang.

“Indonesia and the Philippines have strong commitment to developing the agriculture sector together and also to empowering the agriculture sector to make it more sustainable, more resilient,” ani Partnership for Indonesia’s Sustainable Agriculture Communications and Social Media Manager Hendri Surya Widcaksana.

Makikipagpulong si Diokno sa Jakarta sa mga kapwa niyang finance ministers bilang preparasyon na rin para sa nalalapit na ASEAN Summit sa unang linggo ng Setyembre.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.