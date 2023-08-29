Watch more News on iWantTFC

The relatives and supporters of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. in the U.S. paid tribute to the democracy icon on the 40th anniversary of his assassination.

A solemn ceremony was recently held in the San Francisco Bay Area, where Ninoy's brother-in-law, Ken Kashiwahara, expressed what he felt after the 1983 assassination.

"It took me a long time to get over the trauma of Aug 21," he said. "I have never been filled with so much anger and bitterness than I did when I heard those gunshots at the airport nor such sadness for your friends, your country, and our family."

Donny de Leon, the event's organizer, hails from Ninoy's hometown in Conception in Tarlac province.

He was only eight-years-old in the late 60s when he first encountered Ninoy, who was then campaigning for senator. Even back then, De Leon said Ninoy already had a bigger-than-life persona.

Ninoy's sister, Lupita Aquino-Kashiwahara, meanwhile, said it was heartwarming to see the coming together of supporters to keep Ninoy's memory alive.

"Ninoy [will turn] 90 in November so many of the people that saw him live and die are also going themselves," she said. "But it just goes to show you that [after] 40 years, Ninoy is loved in return."

She added: "Ninoy’s legacy, like the truth, will never die. It will be very nice to continue on his legacy."

The younger Aquinos said they are doing what they can to get their generation to carry on Ninoy's fight for democracy — especially with the current political climate back in the Philippines.

"We’re trying as much as possible to get younger people involved," said Gaby Concio, Ninoy's grandniece. As you can see, it’s another generation that’s the majority of the attendees. You want everybody, from all different ages, to come together to celebrate what my lolo has done for the Philippines."

For Rob Bonta, the first Filipino-American attorney general of California, the same things Ninoy fought for then are still being fought for now.

"It’s important to remember the sacrifice, the courage, the commitment," said Bonta. "The tragedy is painful but it’s also full of inspiration for the future."

A similar commemoration for Ninoy's death anniversary was held in New York.

Aquino's assassination led to events that overthrew the 21-year martial rule of then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1986.