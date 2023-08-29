Watch more News on iWantTFC

Woodcarving and transforming junk may seem like a man’s domain, but one Filipino-American woman is proving that notion wrong.

Precy Ortiz Fabro was working for a construction company in Las Vegas until she discovered that there is value in discarded construction materials.

"When I went outside, I saw this massive dumpster and they put all those wooden stuffs there," she said. "I made wall clocks and wooden spool puff tables. I sold them for $150 each. That is a classic example of industrial wood waste recycling that's my advocacy as well.”

Precy, a survivor of domestic violence, knows no limits as she harnesses the power of her imagination.

"For me, you have to let go of your past grievances," she added. "You have to be passionate at what you do, otherwise you won't be able to build things."

Weathered planks and forgotten relics have become her canvas waiting to be transformed into works of art.

Fabro's skilled hands and boundless creativity have also created beautiful pieces of functionable art just like a roller bar.

Her backyard has been turned into a miniature garden adorned with intricate woodwork and metal art.

Fabro hopes to have her own showroom someday.

She also expressed hopes that her artwork and her journey will serve as a beacon of hope and source inspiration to many women.