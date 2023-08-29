Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino-American owner of an unlicensed care home in California has had his sentencing delayed in the hopes of getting a new trial.

Joel Ombao was found guilty earlier in August on four counts of felony elder abuse.

He appeared at the Riverside courthouse on Aug. 25 with his co-defendant Nimfa Molina, a registered nurse who was convicted of one count of misdemeanor.

A third co-defendant, Ronnel Riburcio was convicted of six felony elder abuse and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 8.

On what was supposed to be Ombao and Molina’s sentencing date, they instead filed for a continuance to Oct. 18 and asked for a new trial.

The convictions on the three FilAms are a result of a 2016 joint investigation by the California Department of Justice's medical fraud and elder abuse division and the Riverside Police.

The probe uncovered six severely disabled victims who were found at the Secure Hands Board and Care facility which Ombao owned.

Tiburcio had served as his assistant while Molina worked as the nurse.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office prosecuted the case, described the conditions as horrific.

The patients were found malnourished, living in filth and without basic care in the house that lacked staff, equipment, or licensing to care for the residents.

Ombao has been in custody since his conviction. During the court hearing, his attorney asked that the 70-year-old be released on bail.

"Mr. Ombao has no criminal history whatsoever except for the instant offense," said Chelsea Taylor. "He has led a life completely crime-free. He was worked as a nurse practitioner, he has gone on missions, he has provided and contributed to the community significantly."

Taylor added that with Omba's age-related medical conditions, his stay in custody poses a risk to his health.

Despite the defense’s plea, the judge ruled for Ombao to remain in jail. He faces seven years in prison but is also eligible for probation.

Under the U.S. judicial system, appeals are usually filed after sentences are handed down.

If the sentencing does push through in October, an appeal will most likely be filed by defense lawyers shortly after.