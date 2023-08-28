Taiwan: Foxconn founder Terry Gou to run for president

Foxconn founder Terry Gou speaks to a rally as he seek the presidential nomination of the Kuomintang (KMT) in New Taipei City, Taiwan, May 12, 2023. The Foxconn founder promised at his rallies that if elected president of Taiwan, he would be able to ‘preserve peace' between the democratically self-ruled island and China. President Tsai Ing-wen's two periods in office have been characterized by extraordinary tensions with Beijing. Taiwan will elect its new president in January 2024 to follow her. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Taiwanese billionaire Terry Gou, the founder of major electronics producer Foxconn, announced on Monday his intention to run for president in next year's election.

"I have decided to join the 2024 presidential race," Gou said at a press conference. He added that he would compete as an independent candidate.

Gou would need to collect 290,000 signatures to compete as an independent in the January vote.

What do we know about Gou?

The tech billionaire's leadership ambitions are not new.

In 2019, he stepped down as Foxconn chief to launch his presidential bid. However, he withdrew after failing to win the nomination of Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT.

Gou also sought KMT's nomination this year. But the party, which favors close ties with China, instead picked Hou Yu-ih as its candidate. Hou, the mayor of New Taipei City, has recently performed poorly in the polls.

Foxconn is a major contract producer of electronics and ranks among tech giant Apple's biggest suppliers.