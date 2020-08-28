Trump says US to 'crush' COVID-19 with vaccine 'this year'
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Aug 28 2020 12:26 PM
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to "crush" the coronavirus pandemic with a vaccine by the end of the year, as he accepted the Republican nomination for a second term.
"We are marshaling America's scientific genius to produce a vaccine in record time," Trump said. "We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year and together we will crush the virus."
