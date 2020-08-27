Singapore sets higher pay to tighten entry of foreign workers

Singapore and Marina Bay, March 19, 2020. The winner of the Singapore’s latest election, the center-right People’s Action Party, now ranks as the world’s longest-governing elected political party, though results released early Saturday on July 11, 2020, showed a slip in its support. Ore Huiying, The New York Times/File

SINGAPORE - Singapore said Thursday it would increase the minimum salary requirement for foreigners applying to work in professional and other higher-paying jobs, in a move aimed at encouraging companies to employ more Singaporeans for such jobs.

The Manpower Ministry said it would raise the minimum salary required for those applying for an "employment pass" -- the highest category of pass in terms of salary that is issued to those applying for professional jobs in the wealthy city-state -- by S$600 (US$446) to S$4,500.

More experienced foreign applicants -- for example, those in their 40s -- might be required to have a higher salary to apply for an employment pass, which could even be double of the minimum requirement of S$4,500, the ministry said.

The new requirement, which will come into effect from Sept. 1 for new applicants and May 1 next year for those renewing their passes, comes amid rising unemployment due to the economic impact of COVID-19, with the unemployment rate among Singaporeans creeping up from 3.5 percent to 4 percent and nearly 80,000 Singaporeans unemployed as of June.

For the financial services sector, the minimum qualifying salary will be raised to S$5,000 for new applicants from December.

The ministry said it would like to encourage companies to "build up and retain a strong Singaporean core."

The ministry also warned that in evaluating the higher categories of work passes, it will "take into account whether the employer has discriminated against qualified Singaporeans."

"Discrimination against local job applications in favor of foreign applicants is especially unacceptable. Employers who practice discriminatory hiring in any form will have their work pass privileges cut back and may also face prosecution," it said.

Unlike the lower category of work passes, the "employment pass" is more flexible as there is no quota set on the number of locals that a company must hire before they can apply for such as pass for a foreign worker.

Singapore has a foreign workforce of 1.43 million, accounting for nearly 40 percent of its workforce, according to the ministry's 2019 data. Of this, 193,700 are employment pass holders.

The move appears to be an attempt to alleviate public unhappiness with the influx of foreign workers, who have been accused of job displacement among local professionals, managers, executives and technicians in particular.

That was one of the hot-button issues in last month's general election that saw Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's People's Action Party's share of votes fall to 61.24 percent from nearly 70 percent in the 2015 general election.