US to keep sailing in S. China Sea despite Beijing's missile tests: official

Aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were among ships that undertook "integrated exercises and operations" while deployed in the South China Sea in July, according to the US Navy. US Navy/File

MANILA - The United States will continue to exercise freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea despite Beijing's ballistic missile tests, an American Navy official said Thursday.

The US Navy has 38 ships monitoring the Indo-Pacific region, including the disputed sea, according to US Navy Vice Admiral Scott Conn, commander of the US 3rd Fleet.

"We continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows to demonstrate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific while reassuring our allies and partners, and our forces continue to monitor the exercise throughout the region," he told reporters in a press briefing via telephone.

"Our naval forces remain ready to respond to any threat to our allies and partners throughout the region."

Conn, meanwhile, welcomed the Philippines’ participation in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC 2020) joint military exercise held from August 17 to 31 in the waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands.

President Rodrigo Duterte had prohibited the Philippine Navy from participating in the joint maritime exercises in the South China Sea. His administration has sought stronger ties with China despite Beijing's military expansion in the disputed waters, including in parts of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.



“I respect the fact that individual nations have to make choices. We continue to stress our free and open values and we are just more than happy to have Philippines with us this year,” Conn said.



Beijing's reported firing of ballistic missiles into the disputed sea as part of the military exercises of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army would "increase the security anxieties of states threatened by China’s growing military power," said Rommel Banlaoi, a Chinese studies and security expert.

The United States in July branded as illegal Beijing's pursuit of territory and resources in the South China Sea, explicitly backing the territorial claims of Southeast Asian countries against China's.

Beijing has continued to shun a July 2016 ruling of a United Nations-backed tribunal invalidating its excessive claims in the South China Sea.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse