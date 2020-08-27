'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Satellite image of Hurricane Laura. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

LAKE CHARLES, US - Laura made landfall in Louisiana Thursday as a category 4 hurricane, US weather officials said.

"Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Cameron Louisiana," the National Hurricane Center said in an update at 1:00 am local time (0600 GMT or 2 p.m. in Manila).

"Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding occurring in portions of Louisiana," the update said, adding maximum sustained winds were 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour).

