Three Filipinos are heading to Yellowknife to work as essential personnel amid the wildfires in the Northwest Territories.

Vangie Sotto, Charmaine Cortez, and "Kath" all came from Pampanga. The three will work at the Explorer Hotel, where several firefighters and other personnel are staying.

They said they were given the assurance by their employer that they will be safe.

"For me, our employer will not take the risk of bringing us there if it's really not safe and they know where we will stay," said Sotto in Filipino.

The three said that they are more worried about the smoke rather than the fires.

"There's only a little worry like I said, it's the smoke," said Cortez. "But we are in the hotel so it's safe."

Processing their work papers took a year and the Filipino workers said they remain unfazed despite the wildfires.

Officials in Northwest Territories have warned evacuees from returning to their homes. Violators could face a year in jail or could meet a fine of up to $5,000.

Some 237 active fires remain in the territory. In Yellowknife, the blaze is 15 kilometers northwest at nearest point, which is the city’s municipal boundary.

The fires are is not expected to hit the outskirts of the city in the next few days as aerial support, rain and the downturn of weather keep it at bay.