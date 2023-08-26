Watch more News on iWantTFC

The community of Maui continues to support one another following the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

One Filipino restaurant owner who got evacuated set aside his own worries and moved to help others in need.

Since the fires broke out, Chef Joey Macadangdang and about 12 of his employees have not only been seeking shelter in his Napili restaurant.

They have also been working together to serve free food to about 500 people in need a day.

“We just went ahead and did what we do best, taking care of the community," said Macadangdang. "It wasn't planned. It was something that I think is planted in our heart. This is the community I grew up with.”

Community members expressed their gratitude to Joey's Kitchen, such as one Lahaina native who flew in from Oahu to help her family after the tragedy.

"It's not easy running a restaurant during a crisis," said Andrianna Dortrait. "I'm really grateful that they are giving out to the community for free."

One FilAm firefighter in training who was fed by Macadangdang's team was moved after seeing the community's Bayanihan spirit.

"My biggest takeaway is the true meaning of a community," said Roi Angelo Katigbak. "Seeing how close knit everybody became. It doesn't matter if you're Black, White, Asian, or Mexican. It doesn't matter.”

The team at Joey's Kitchen plans to continue its feeding program with the community's help.

A GoFundMe page has also been put up for those who want to help support the initiative.