Nevada Fil-Ams share experiences after testing positive for Covid-19 despite vaccination

As of August 19, the Southern Nevada Health District has received reports of more than 6,300 fully vaccinated individuals testing positive for Covid-19 in Clark County. This means there are 60 cases out of every 10,000 fully vaccinated people.

Among the breakthrough cases is Fil-Am Lily Cano, who contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot last March. Cano shared, "ang sabi ng doctor, 'you are privileged (the doctor said, 'you are privileged') because you have 95% protection from the vaccine. If not, you will be in the hospital'."

But Cano did suffer from various symptoms like "coughing and headache and bad taste in my mouth. So I went back to urgent care. I have to be checked. They found out I have Covid."

Cano also infected her husband who was fully vaccinated with the J&J jab as well. Unlike Cano, he was hospitalized because he is immunocompromised. "I feel bad because I cannot see him. I cannot be near him. It's really a devastating experience for me, but I can call and I can hear his voice that he is weak," she said.

Leida Aguinaldo lives in the same house as Lily Cano. She was fully vaccinated with the J&J vaccine just three weeks ago but she too was infected with Covid-19.

"Unti unti akong nanghina, unti unti akong walang pang amoy, walang pang lasa. I am just nauseated. Hindi ako makatulog (I slowly lost strength, lost my sense of smell and taste. I was just nauseated. I couldn't sleep)," Aguinaldo said.

The Southern Nevada Health District has so far reported more than 300 breakthrough hospitalizations and close to 90 breakthrough deaths. This, among the more than 1.4 million residents who are now fully vaccinated in the state.