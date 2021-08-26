Filipino union organizer seeks parliamentary seat in Canada elections

Filipino union activist Naden Abenes will represent the New Democratic Party in the Vancouver Quadra riding in next month's snap elections.

The loss of jobs during the pandemic became the catalyst for union activist Naden Abenes to run for public office under the New Democratic Party banner. Abenes was handpicked by NDP leaders to be their candidate for the Vancouver Quadra riding.

"They're the only party that actually supports the working people -- to fight for people, their recovery and affordable housing. Because right now, if we don’t have the proper representation for working people, we’re gonna be left behind," Abenes said.

Naden Abenes joined a hunger strike outside the B.C. parliament building.

Abenes, who is an active union organizer for Unite Here Local 40, works as a room attendant at the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver. She has helped mobilize hotel workers laid off during the pandemic to organize rallies and strikes against hotel management in Metro Vancouver. She also joined a union-organized hunger strike outside the British Columbia parliament building last year, calling on the provincial leadership to step in. Abenes likewise led negotiations with hotel management to recall long-term staff, which she said resulted in 92% of housekeeping workers being called back to work.

"I do a lot of advocating. I do a lot of volunteering and I put my free time helping people," Abenes said. "So basically when I decided to campaign, I’m serious. I’m really serious about positive change."

Abenes has the full support of the union and she encourages qualified voters, especially working class Filipinos and women of color, to cast their ballots in the September 20 elections. "In the past, there's a lot of voters who don't vote. So in order for us to make a big change... you have to make sure that you are voting for the right party."

Meanwhile, Philippine Consul General in Vancouver Maria Andrelita Austria is elated that Filipinos are being recognized in Canadian politics. "We see this as a recognition of the significant contributions made by our community. At last, we are seen, and our potential for leadership has been recognized," Austria declared.