SB19 draws thousands of fans in Toronto concert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Thousands of fans of SB19 trooped to Toronto for the Filipino boyband’s Pagtatag World Tour.

This was SB19’s first concert in Canada and devoted fans, collectively called "A'Tin," could not contain their excitement with the group's visit.

"We never expected them to ever come here," said SB19 fan Claire. "It's crazy, the amount of people that showed up. "

The crowd cheered and danced along to the group’s hit songs and viral dance moves, and were impressed with their group and individual performances.

Non-Filipino fans also shared how much they enjoyed the show and how they came to discover SB19.

"I work in long-term care and I work with a lot of Filipinos and they suggested it because they know I listen to other music and I loved it," said Kayla, an SB19 fan. "I think my first era was "We Go Up" and I’ve never turned back.

Said Chris, another non-Filipino fan: "I got into SB19 because TikTok was like you’re going to like them. When they know my rhythm, they’re like you’re gonna like them. I really hope [they] come back again soon."

The Toronto concert is part of SB19's North America tour. The group previously performed to sold-out shows in Los Angeles and in New York.

With SB19's chart-topping songs, fans hope that the Pinoy pop band will continue to make a mark on the world stage and represent Filipinos.