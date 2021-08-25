Fil-Am conservative leads Newsom recall efforts

On September 14th, California voters will head to the polls for a special election asking if Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled and who should replace him.

Marc Ang of AIB2B leads rallies supporting calls to have California Governor Gavin Newsom replaced.

To remind voters to cast their ballots, the Fil-Am led nonprofit Asian Industry Business 2 Business (AIB2B) is holding a series of rallies, which are also in support of a recall. "We are trying to get that over the hump because right now, it’s a statistical tie in the polls," Marc Ang, founder and president of AIB2B, said.

Ang noted that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were already several issues that sparked the calls to have Newsom replaced. But the health crisis fueled those calls. "A lot of people are reminded of what they went through last year, especially those who are not attuned to politics 24/7. They're seeing it affecting their lives, affecting their kids being able to go back to school and their businesses being able to go back to operating at the capacity, and the freedom that they were used to."

Protesters call for California Governor Gavin Newsom's removal from office.

There are nearly 50 names on the ballot. Among them is talk show host Larry Elder, whom Ang supports. But he admits that he would be happy to see any of the qualified candidates replace Newsom.

"I like every single candidate. They all have what it takes to win but Elder is the guy to win and it also brings transformational change to California, which is needed," Ang claimed.

With poll officials most likely putting safety protocols in place and encouraging mail-in ballots, Ang believes that this would work in favor of conservative voters. "I actually believe the mail-in ballots will help the average person who found it to be a hassle to go vote... And you'll see there's a lot more conservatives in California than you think.

As Ang continues to hit the streets, Asian American democratic groups are also doing their part in preventing the recall by hosting their own town halls and phone banking initiatives.