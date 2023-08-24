Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Americans in New York gathered at the Benigno Aquino Triangle in Queens to mark the 40th anniversary of the late Philippine senator’s assassination.

Aquino's death in 1983 at the then-Manila International Airport led to events that overthrew the 21-year-rule of then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., in what is known today as the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Fil-Am lawyer Lara Gregory told a crowd of Aquino supporters that it was Ninoy’s amplified voice of dissent that cost him his life.

"You'd think that after being imprisoned for seven years he would decide to just stay in the United States but no, Ninoy chose to return to the Philippines," said Gregory. "Why? So that he can unite the opposition."

Eric Lachica, who previously took photos of Ninoy said the staunch Martial Law critic knew the risks of returning to his homeland.

"When he announced he's going back to the Philippines, I saw it in his face," Lachica said. "He was really going to play his Jose Rizal card [and] be a martyr."

Broadway musical genius David Byrne witnessed how Filipinos revere the hero of his musical “Here Lies Love," which tells the story of the rise and fall of former first Lady Imelda Marcos.

"It’s very important that the Filipino community and in general, people in New York remember this story," he said. "Because it's being erased in the Philippines. We have to be very careful that history is not erased."

Byrne added: "It's small events like this keep that little flame of history alive."